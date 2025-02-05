Alex Marlow: Letitia James Goes to War with Trump to Keep Trans Surgeries on Children

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) urging hospitals to continue with trans surgeries for children.

Marlow stated, “Letitia James…telling hospitals to ignore Trump’s order to protect minors from sex mutilating drugs and surgery. … Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, which has the largest pediatric gender clinic announced that they’re not starting any new hormone treatments on minor patients. This is great.”

