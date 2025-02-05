Energy Sec’y Wright: Climate Change Is ‘Real’ But Overblown and New Tech Is ‘Only Solution’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that “Climate change is a real thing,” but it is overblown and is “nowhere near the world’s biggest problem. It’s a slow-moving problem that the only solution is new and better energy technology.” And that politicizing the issue and “spending trillions of dollars on less effective energy” doesn’t work and just increases the cost of energy and harms jobs.

Wright said, “Climate change is a real thing, but it’s not at all what it’s represented to be. It’s nowhere near the world’s biggest problem. It’s a slow-moving problem that the only solution is new and better energy technology. But treating it as a political football, spending trillions of dollars on less effective energy, that just makes energy more expensive, makes peoples’ lives harder, and displaces jobs to other countries, other states. That’s the wrong way to approach this challenge. This president gets it. This president is bringing common sense back to Washington.”

Wright also stated that he wants to increase American energy production and things went in the wrong direction during the past four years of the Biden administration.

