Waltz: Trump Gaza Proposal Will Make Rest of Region Bring Own Solutions if They Don’t Like His

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz stated that President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal is “going to bring the entire region to come with their own solutions, if they don’t like Mr. Trump’s solutions.” And that other realistic solutions have been lacking.

Waltz stated that Trump’s “not seeing any realistic solutions on how those miles and miles and miles of debris are going to be cleared, how those, essentially, unexploded bombs are going to be removed, how these people are physically going to live for the — at least a decade, if not longer — it’s going to take to do this. So, the fact that nobody has a realistic solution, and he puts some very bold, fresh, new ideas out on the table, I don’t think should be criticized in any way.”

Waltz continued, “I think it’s going to bring the entire region to come with their own solutions, if they don’t like Mr. Trump’s solutions. So, that’s what we saw, and I think that is just living in the commonsense, practical reality of this awful situation that’s going on in Gaza and has been going on for quite some time.”

