Alex Marlow: Trump Found God and Declares That ‘Woke Is Gone-zo’

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about President Trump’s speech at the Prayer Breakfast.

Marlow said, “[A]ll the good that’s happening in this country right now, of all these positive things that are happening, the cracking down on the illegal immigration, the restoring integrity to women’s sports, the prospect of getting the Panama Canal back, the prospect of eliminating some of this fentanyl that’s flowing into our country, all of these things…that DOGE is doing…none of this would have happened if that bullet had just been a fraction of an inch closer to the fat part of Trump’s skull…if that doesn’t bring you to religion, I don’t know what would.”

