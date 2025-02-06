Pelosi: Trump Not Sophisticated Enough to Understand What Is Happening

On Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said President Donald Trump is not sophisticated enough in terms of the intelligence community to understand what is happening when they comply with his executive orders.

Pelosi said, “We are very proud of Hakeem Jeffries, our leader; he has given us guidance on our priorities of what we’re here to fight for, but also how we counter the Trump administration with litigation in the courts, legislation on the floor of the House, as well as communication and mobilization at the grassroots level. Our focus has largely been on domestic; now they’re doing some foreign affairs. Senator Warner, I thought, perfectly addressed the issues that relate to intelligence, asking for the names of sources — of sources and, therefore, methods of our intelligence, which is there to protect our men and women in uniform and the American people is with stiff competition, one of the worst ideas of this administration so far, with stiff competition, the worst idea. I don’t even think President Trump knows about it because it doesn’t even reach the level of his lack of sophistication in terms of intelligence.”

She added, “In terms of this, you name several things, and the what they’re doing at the Treasury Department is directly connected to the kitchen table of American people in terms of the privacy of their information, whatever prescriptions you or I may be taking are now in their hands, they can make that known. The issues about cutting spending as we negotiate the bills is affecting rural America. In Virginia, so many rural community health centers are being shut down in this Republican governor state here. So this has a people have to understand that this isn’t. Only about global, this is about you, it’s about personal.”

