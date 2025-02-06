White House Correspondents Dinner Comedian Ruffin: ‘No One Wants’ Trump to Show Up

On Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” comedian Amber Ruffin, who is scheduled to host the White House Correspondents’ Association’s Dinner in April, said no one wants President Donald Trump to attend the event.

Host Jake Tapper said, “So this is why Politico’s Eugene Daniels, the current president of the White House Correspondents Association, said he picked your quote: Amber’s unique talents are the ideal fit for this current political and cultural climate. She has the ability to walk the line between blistering commentary and humor, unquote. That is quite a challenge. How are you going to walk that line?”

Ruffin said, “I think I’m going to do it the same way I always do it by just telling the truth about how I feel. You know, I feel like we all feel a little sad. Well, some of us feel pretty happy, but a lot of us feel a little sad. And I think it’s okay to say exactly what it is that’s making us feel this way. I think when you do that and people feel the same way as you, they think that it is fun and funny and it feels good to hear. And that’s kind of where I operate from.”

Tapper said, “So U.S. presidents traditionally attend this dinner. However, Donald Trump never went to it during his first term in office. Do you want him to be there this year?”

Ruffin said, “No. Don’t anybody want to know —No one wants that. Sure, it’s something to do. But I can’t imagine he would. I can’t imagine he would. He should. He’s missing out on one of the cool things about being the President of the United States. But I don’t know that anyone’s looking forward to being in the same room as him.”

