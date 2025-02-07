Duffy: I Think We Have Generals Using Helicopters as ‘Personal Ubers’, That’s Wasteful and Dangerous

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he believes that generals are unnecessarily using helicopters to transport themselves around and they should “get out of the helicopter, get in a damn Suburban, and take the road.” Because doing so will not only make the skies safer, but also save money and there isn’t a national security reason for these generals to take helicopters.

Duffy said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:15] “Donald Trump said DOGE is going to go take a look at the Pentagon. I think you have generals that are using these helicopters as their own personal Ubers, get out of the helicopter, get in a damn Suburban, and take the road. You don’t need to take these helicopters. And, by the way, you’ll also save us money. But they’re not your personal transport, it’s not national security for these guys [to be] taking these helicopters. They can drive in a car.”

Duffy also stated that if the helicopter pilots in the helicopter involved in the midair collision outside Washington, D.C. were wearing night vision goggles, the flight should have taken place at 1 o’clock in the morning, not 9 o’clock at night.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett