Hochul: Border Is ‘So Porous,’ I Don’t Want Deportation of Recent Arrivals ‘Who Have Jobs Now, Are Contributing’

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that voters want to “stop the borders from being so porous, and I support that. … And we should not have borders that are wide open.” But while the state of New York will help the federal government remove illegal immigrants who have committed additional crimes, she doesn’t want to see the deportation of recent arrivals “who have jobs now, are contributing.”

Hochul began by stating that New York will cooperate with federal immigration officials and has in the past if ICE agents have an arrest warrant, evidence of a crime, or if someone is in state prison, “But we don’t want to have families split up, people who have been here for years or [recent] arrivals who have jobs now, are contributing.”

She added that voters want officials to “make our community safe, stop the borders from being so porous, and I support that. We need to have commonsense immigration laws at the federal level. We need to get Congress together to have a sensible program. And we should not have borders that are wide open. I agree with that, most Americans do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett