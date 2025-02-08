GOP Rep. Donalds: I Don’t Support Beattie Getting State Dept. Job

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) stated that he doesn’t support the idea that Darren Beattie should be appointed to be acting Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs and stated, “I’m very concerned about that.”

Host Bill Maher said, “The Trump administration has appointed Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter, to be the top public diplomacy official. This is the guy whose tweet was, ‘Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work.'”

Donalds responded, “I don’t agree with that. … I don’t agree with it.”

Maher then asked, “But he should still get the job?”

Donalds responded, “It’s not my job to make that hire, to be honest with you. It’s not my job to make that hire.”

Maher followed up “But do support the idea that he should get this job?”

Donalds answered, “No, I’m very concerned about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett