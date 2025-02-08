Nancy Mace: We’re Seeing ‘in Real-Time’ How Disloyal Dems Are to the American People

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) discussed Democrat reaction to the early actions of the Trump administration.

The South Carolina Republican said Democrats were demonstrating how “disloyal” they were to the American people.

“Congressman, if this was reversed in a male conservative Congressman was yelling in the face of a female security guard during Democrat administration, what do you think the reaction would be?” host Laura Ingraham said.

“Oh, there would be outrage by everyone in the Leftist media, the legacy media, be all over the internet, that kind of propaganda, but it’s not right because they hate Donald Trump so much,” Mace replied. “They hate what he’s doing. They hate our country, and we’re seeing this in real-time right before our eyes that how disloyal they are to the American people. They are literally losing it, melting down, tears every day on TikTok and all these different apps and X and Twitter and all the social media.

“And I can’t tell you, I wake up every day, and I just laugh,” she added. “Somebody give them a bigger microphone, a bull horn, keep screaming it, because we’re going to win big in the midterms if they keep it up.”

