Sen. Kim: Dems Ready to Shut Down Government Over Trump Actions 

Senator Andy Kim (D-NJ) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Democrats are considering not helping the Trump administration fund the government.

Kim said, “In a few weeks, the Republicans are going to try to figure out how they move forward, and they have, for the last two years, needed Democratic votes for every single continuing resolution, and they should not count on that this time.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Are you prepared to shut down the government?”

Kim said, “You have to look at what the Trump administration is doing right now. They are trying to dismantle the government. So yes ”

He added, “I cannot support efforts that will continue this lawlessness that we’re seeing when it comes to this administration’s actions. And for us to be able to support government funding in that way only for them to turn it around, to dismantle the government. That is not something that should be allowed.”

Welker said, “Just to be clear, Senator, you are open to voting yes to shut down the government?”

Kim said, “This is on them. This is about whether they can get the votes. They are the majority. If they cannot govern, that is for the American people to see. I’ve worked in government. I’ve worked through multiple government shutdowns. I would be the last person who would want to get to that stage, but we are at a point where we are basically on the cusp of a constitutional crisis. Seeing this administration taking steps that are so clearly illegal.”

