Alex Marlow: Anti-Trump Activist Judge Mocked Husband Pleading for Mercy for His Dying Wife

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed one of the judges included in an article he wrote on Tuesday detailing the lawfare tactics being waged against the Trump administration by Democrat-appointed activist judges.

During his podcast, Marlow highlighted the harsh judgement Senior Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia meted out to a terminally ill elderly pro-life activist.

“Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, appointed by Bill Clinton, she stood against Trump’s effort to cut excess by blocking DOGE from obtaining access to Treasury Department payment records,” Marlow said. “She’s famous for having sentenced a dying pro-life activist to prison, even though the person’s spouse was pleading…just a nasty piece of work.”

In his article about the activist judges, Marlow wrote the following about Kollar-Kotelly:

The judge is known for having sentenced seven pro-life activists to federal prison in a particularly cruel fashion. The husband of activist Paula “Paulette” Harlow, 77, whom Kollar-Kotelly sentenced to prison, was thoroughly rebuked by the judge when he emphasized that his wife was dying and plead for mercy and leniency. In response, Kollar-Kotelly suggested that Harlow “make every effort to stay alive” as part of the “tenets of your religion.”

