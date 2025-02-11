Hostage Envoy: We’re Getting Another Detained American Released Tomorrow

Secretary Rubio and Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler are awaiting Marc Fogel’s return at Joint Base Andrews and just joined live at the top of the show. pic.twitter.com/8P7AGOxdNF

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” U.S. Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler stated that there will be another detained American coming home on Wednesday, but wouldn’t elaborate on who it was or which country they were being released from.

Boehler said, [relevant remarks begin around 6:00] “I just want to note, this is a unique circumstance that Secretary Rubio is saying. This is a unilateral move. It follows unilateral moves by Venezuela, other countries. We have another American coming in tomorrow. And so, this is — the president has made this a top priority. And he’s got the A team on it. He’s got Steve Witkoff on it. He’s got Marco on it. He’s got Waltz on it.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked, “Who is the next American that’s coming home?”

Boehler responded, “Well, that’s going to be a surprise for tomorrow.”

Collins followed up, “So, is it from Russia?”

Boehler responded, “I can’t comment on where it’s from, but you’ll have patience. You’ll see tomorrow. You need other things for the viewers tomorrow, too.”

