MSNBC’s Hayes: Trump Plan Gives Hamas No Incentive to Free Hostages, They Have ‘Reasons’ ‘to Be Skeptical’ of Next Phase

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” host Chris Hayes stated that “There are reasons, I think, for Hamas to be skeptical” about the second phase of the ceasefire deal and that President Donald Trump’s Gaza proposal gives them no incentive to keep following the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Hayes said, “There’s a context here, which is, there was a ceasefire deal that had phase one. There’s a sort of sequential phase two that will come next. That deal is under tremendous strain. There [are] complicated reasons for that strain. But there’s been reporting in the Israeli press that Netanyahu has never been so gung-ho about phase two. There are reasons, I think, for Hamas to be skeptical as well.”

He continued, “And into that context, if Palestinian leadership in Gaza and Hamas are being told, by the most powerful nation on earth, once you get done with these phases, we’re going to come in, occupy Gaza, and force transfer 2 million people, like, what incentive is there to continue down this road? It seems to me like tangibly dangerous to very precarious negotiations and to the lives of the hostages, among many others.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett