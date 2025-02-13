Alex Marlow: Trump Is Ending the Disastrous NATO War That Biden Started

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Russia-Ukraine war.

Marlow stated, “If it was not for Joe Biden and Tony Blinken and the horrible foreign policy that his administration carried out of putting literal Russophobes in charge of Ukraine policy and Russia policy and allowing for Ukraine to get teased with the idea that they could be joining NATO…that was a disaster…it was very much Joe Biden’s fault, more than any other person…Putin’s a close second, it’s Putin’s fault, too. … Hegseth [has] clarity on this issue.”

