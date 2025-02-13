Dem Rep. Frost: Trump ‘Needs to Cease This Entire DOGE Operation’

Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is illegal and unconstitutional.

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “On this effort overall on reducing the size of the federal government, we’ve seen the courts slow down parts of it, then reinstate it and allow it to move forward. As a member of Congress, do you believe that your party, that Congress is doing enough to oversee these decisions?”

Frost said, “No, I think we need to be doing a lot more oversight in terms of what DOGE is doing. And that’s part of the reason that a lot of my Democratic colleagues and I actually had to go to a lot of these institutions and departments over the past week. We’ve been to USAID, we’ve been to Department of Education, The Department of Treasury, because as we reach out to the administration, what we’re getting back is crickets.”

He continued, “As I speak with a lot of my colleagues who have been in Congress for a long time, this is completely abnormal. We should all be concerned about the fact that Elon Musk and his small team of, uh, DOGE, uh, you know, coders have absolutely zero oversight. There’s no one looking over the work they’re doing to make sure that, of course, there’s no conflict of interest, but that it’s also being done in the right way.”

Frost added, “The president needs to cease this entire DOGE operation. If he wants to make drastic cuts to the federal government, if he wants to move forward with this project 2025 agenda, he needs to come to the United States Congress.”

