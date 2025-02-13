MI AG Nessel: Musk’s DOGE Is ‘Illegal, It’s Unconstitutional’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is illegal and unconstitutional.

Host Erin Burnett said, “A group of 14 states tonight just filing a new lawsuit against DOGE, arguing that Elon Musk’s ascent to power in the Trump White House is unconstitutional.”

Nessel said, “It’s a clear violation of The Appointments Clause, right? You know, the United States Constitution, it grants the President of the United States the ability with advice and consent of the Senate, to appoint cabinet secretaries and directors over particular agencies. But Elon Musk in DOGE, which falls within the branch of The Office of Management and Budget, um, he doesn’t have the power to be marauding through all of these various different departments and agencies of government.”

She added, “He was never, you know, confirmed by the Senate. He’s got no security clearance. He didn’t do a financial disclosure report. They haven’t vetted him for conflicts of interest. All the things that would be traditionally done, they haven’t done. He doesn’t have the power to do this. And even one department, let alone the 18 or 19 or 20 departments that he has now visited, mined all the data, gotten everybody’s personal information, state secrets, and God knows what he’s doing with it all. It’s illegal. it’s unconstitutional. and we’re asking the court of law for it to end immediately.”

