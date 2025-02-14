Swalwell: Trump Shutting Down Government So Dems Shouldn’t Vote to Fund it

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said on Friday in “MSNBC Reports” that President Donald Trump is already shutting down the government, so Democrats should not vote to fund it.

Swalwell said, “What we have to do in Congress, you know, is the branch that funds government and that funds the Department of Justice is to put in place, you know, guardrails and protections against this and that funding is coming up, by the way, in just a couple of weeks.”

Host Ali Vitali asked, “I’m glad that you asked about that funding, because there has been a lot of conversations about Democrats being able to leverage their standing here. Usually Republicans need Democrats to help them continue to keep the government open, help continue funding. What’s the leverage point that you’re comfortable with Democrats using? Would you be comfortable shutting down the government? And to what end? What do you need to extract from these negotiations?”

Swalwell said, “Donald Trump right now is shutting down the government. He shutting down federal aid that’s supposed to go to organizations. He is shutting down the FBI by firing agents. He’s shutting down the CIA with forced resignations. He is shutting down aid that is supposed to go out and help people. Democrats want to keep government open. So our leverage is that we’re not going to provide, I’m not speaking for others, but speaking for myself, I’m not going to provide a vote that enables a further shutdown.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN