Alex Marlow: D.C. War Party Angry That Trump Wants to End Ukraine-NATO Gravy Train

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the debate over the war in Europe.

Marlow said, “NATO membership…is the key for this war persisting, dangling this in front of Ukraine. And Roger Wicker, who is a Republican, from Mississippi, he was out there basically floating the NATO stuff, still, suggesting that Pete Hegseth had messed up when he had said that the NATO membership’s off the table…the war party wants Ukraine in NATO.”

