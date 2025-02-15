Alex Marlow: JD Vance’s Speech Gave Voice to Ordinary People Against Globalist Oligarchs Pushing Forever Wars

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Vice President JD Vance’s speech earlier this week.

Marlow stated, “Vance’s whole speech was about the people. It was about trying to give the people a voice. … It’s a populist speech. He’s a populist guy, and he feels like if the people have a stronger voice, then things are going to be — we will have a better chance than with the elites having dominance over our culture and our society.”

