USDA Sec’y: Regulations, Input Costs, Falling Exports Are Pushing Up Grocery Prices

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins stated that while the avian flu has helped drive the cost of eggs up, “the Biden administration, with the regulations and all of the rules and the cost of inputs and the decrease in exports for our ag. community has certainly had a massive impact” on grocery prices.

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “Brooke, I want to start off, people waking up in the morning, having some bacon and eggs for breakfast. Eggs here are over $9 a dozen. They used to be under 3. If you have a nice breakfast in the morning, you can practically go bankrupt. Is there something you can do as the Agriculture Secretary?”

Rollins responded, “I, as the mom of four growing teenagers especially can understand this cost of groceries. So, I have been less than 24 hours on the job, but we’ve already done several briefings on the avian flu, how that has affected the cost of eggs. But really, Larry, this goes back before that. And the Biden administration, with the regulations and all of the rules and the cost of inputs and the decrease in exports for our ag. community has certainly had a massive impact as well.”

Later, Kudlow said that China has yet to live up to its agreement to purchase American farm and farm-related commodities and something needs to be done about this, which Rollins agreed with.

