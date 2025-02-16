Homan: AOC’s Actions Possibly Illegal ‘Impediment’ to Law Enforcement

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” Trump border Czar Tom Homan said that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) could be prosecuted if the Department of Justice determines her webinar on avoiding deportation was an “impediment” to law enforcement.

On Fox News Homan said, “Is she crossing the line? I’m working with the Department of Justice in finding out, where is that line that they cross? So maybe AOC’s going to be in trouble now.”

Host Dana Bash said, “Are you suggesting that she should be prosecuted?”

Homan said, “I”m suggesting that I asked the Department of Justice, where is that line on impediment, right? It’s a broad statute. So, I know, impeding, with someone stopped in front of me and put their hands on my chest, saying, ‘You’re not coming in here to arrest that guy,’ that’s clearly impeding. But at what point? Where’s the line on impeding? Because you can call it ‘Know Your Rights’ all you want. We all know what the bottom line is. The bottom line is, how do they evade law enforcement?”

Bash said, “She said that she is just offering civil education and that you might be, ‘Vaguely familiar with the U.S. immigration law,’ but that she is just doing what she needs to do to remind people of the law of the land.”

Homan said, “Vaguely familiar with the U.S. immigration law. I’ve done this since 1984. I forgot more about the immigration law that AOC will ever know. As a matter of fact. I had explained to her that entering the country illegally was actually a crime. So, you know, I’m not going to play that game with her.”

