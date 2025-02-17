Alex Marlow: CBS News Moron Claims Free Speech Caused the Holocaust

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow commented on Margaret Brennan’s recent remarks on free speech.

Marlow said, “I don’t think they can beat us if this is their take…that free speech is now going to cause the Holocaust, then that is — it’s just not true. Historically speaking, Germany had no free speech. It was not — they had no opposition party. It’s just one of these — it’s just the exact opposite to what the reality was. They had shut down free speech. They were incredibly hostile towards free speech.”

