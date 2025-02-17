Alex Marlow: Did Conservatives Carve Out a Musk Exception in Their Support of Traditional Families?

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Elon Musk fathering another child.

Marlow stated, “[W]e know Musk is not going to be present in any sort of normal sense. He’ll provide a lot of money and resources…but it’s this very odd thing that we’re in this space where a lot of people virtue signal on traditional stuff and then they don’t walk the walk and they don’t really know how to react when someone that they like and that they identify with clearly is just flaunting those sort of conservative values.” He added that there is an argument that Musk and the child’s mother, Ashley St. Clair, could pull such an arrangement off in a way that doesn’t harm the child, although, Musk’s own track record on this isn’t perfect.

