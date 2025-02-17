Carville to Anti-Trump Democratic Politicians: ‘Just Let It Go’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democratic politicians should “do nothing” to oppose President Donald Trump.

Host Ari Melber said, “It’s addressing a lot of concerns about the current agenda. We are seeing signs and protestors saying this is not what people voted for. Even if they’re anti-Trump voters they’re calling out a lot of things that they say exceed the president’s authority, or are dangerous, or are gutting the federal government. What’s happening here? What do you see?”

Carville said, “This is happening all around the country. So the question is, how should Democratic politicians respond to this? And what I think they should do is what we call in rural America, play possum. Just let it go. Don’t get in the way of it. Or as we like to say, don’t just stand there, do nothing. Let this germinate. We don’t need to get in front of it. This freight train is moving. Let’s just get out of the way and then we’re going to have time.”

Melber said, “Elon Musk was not elected. He was around in the final weeks of the campaign, but they certainly did not admit, or maybe they didn’t know, that he would be a super-almost co-president. Is that becoming a potential vulnerability for the Trump White House?”

Carville said, “Yeah, I think the slogan for 2026 is going to be a government of, by and for billionaires. Is that really what you voted for?”

He added, “When this is coming up, get out of the way. Let it, let it go. This is a whole thing and it kind of happened — everybody was like downbeat, depressed and it just happened quickly. I think I’m almost positive it’s going to continue to happen. ”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN