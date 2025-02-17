DNC Chair Dodges on if Government Should Only Recognize Two Sexes

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DNC Chair Ken Martin dodged on whether government policy should be that there are only two sexes because “It’s not up to me to decide what U.S. policy should be.”

Co-host and The Atlantic Contributing Writer Jonathan Lemire said, “I want to get your thoughts on a new poll from Marquette University Law School. It shows that some of Trump’s policies, such as taking back the Panama Canal, pardoning January 6 defendants, and more are seeing broad opposition, but others are finding some real support. 63% say they support the federal government only recognizing two sexes. 60% say they support deporting immigrants that are here illegally, and 59% say they favor declaring a national emergency due to migrant crossings at the southern border.”

After playing video of House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talking about the poll, Lemire asked, “So, Mr. Chairman, how do you thread the needle? We heard from the Minority Leader there, certainly focusing on prices. Undeniably, prices have not gone down yet. But that poll suggests there is some real support for some of what Trump is doing, and things that Democrats were really dinged for during the last election cycle, particularly on some cultural issues and immigration.”

Martin responded, “Well, what I would say is this, 66% of Americans believe that Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Elon Musk are not doing enough to actually bring down prices. That’s really what’s impacting the majority of Americans in this country right now, and that’s where they want to see this administration put their focus.” But Trump is focusing on Canada, Panama, Greenland, and “anything but actually helping the American people afford their lives at this moment, and that’s where our focus needs to be.”

BBC U.S. Special Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor Katty Kay then asked, “Mr. Chairman, I don’t know if it’s that you don’t want to talk about the cultural issues that are in that poll, but 63% of Americans think that it is right that the government policy should be…just have to have two sexes. Do you think U.S. government policy should be that there are just two sexes in the country?”

Martin responded, “It’s not up to me to decide what U.S. policy should be. But what I will tell you is that what people are focused on is their day-to-day lives, the kitchen table issues that impact their families.”

