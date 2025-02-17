DNC Chair: Immigration, Gender Issues ‘Very Close to the Bottom’ of Importance to Voters

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” DNC Chair Ken Martin stated that gender issues and immigration are issues where “if you talk to Americans and you had them rank order those issues, those issues would be very close to the bottom.”

While discussing a Marquette University Law School poll on Trump’s policies, BBC U.S. Special Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor Katty Kay asked, “So, you don’t think there’s anything in this poll that gives Democrats cause for concern about, whether it was gender issues, whether it was immigration, that Donald Trump had something right and that Democrats got something wrong on where the American people are?”

Martin answered, “What I would say is this: We’re going to participate in a post-election review to get at exactly this question, which is, what happened in this last election that had big parts of our coalition move away from us. I don’t know the answer to that right now, right? But what I will say is, what I do know most Americans are focused on is what impacts their families at the kitchen table, right? And that’s where we’re going to be focused on. I think there’s going to be plenty of discussion on all of these issues, as there should be, right? But, again, I think if you talk to Americans and you had them rank order those issues, those issues would be very close to the bottom.”

Martin also stated that the party has messaged to “smaller and smaller parts of our coalition, and, as a result, we’ve lost the narrative.” And the party has to focus on the economy.

