Moulton: VP Vance Used ‘Same Language that Hitler Used to Justify the Holocaust’

Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) said Monday on “MSNBC Reports” that Vice President JD Vance’s Munich Security Conference address used “some of the same language that Hitler used to justify the Holocaust.”

Moulton said, “Well, let me just talk about the mood in the room for that speech. It was one of absolute shock, absolute shock among our European allies, among basically everyone in the audience. I think many of us Americans just felt totally embarrassed as VP Vance delivered really not a speech, but a condescending lecture about the fundamental tenets of democracy to our European allies and what was most remarkable is just how hypocritical this speech was.”

He added, “What’s most dangerous about this is what one Republican adviser told me after the speech was that, you know, a lot of us were talking about how it was embarrassing, how it was out of touch, how it was selling out the Ukrainians but he said to me, Seth, if you listen, listen carefully it’s actually much deeper and darker. He was talking about the enemy within. This is some of the same language that Hitler used to justify the Holocaust. Just after the speech, Vice President Vance went to the old Nazi Party headquarters in Munich to meet with the leader of the modern day Neo Nazi party in Germany.”

