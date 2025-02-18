Alex Marlow: Homan’s Crack Down on AOC for Abetting Illegal Immigration Is About Restoring Law and Order at Home and Abroad

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Border Czar Tom Homan.

Marlow said, “Tom Homan says he’s asked the DOJ whether Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is impeding ICE. … [W]hat’s happening is is it’s broadcasting to the world that we are restoring law and order. Law and order’s been under attack…you’ve got Democrat lawmakers, prominent ones, popular ones saying we are going to scheme with illegal aliens and with whatever NGOs who have any funding left to make sure that you can evade our laws, you can break our laws, we’re in a position to look into them and treat them as criminals because they’re aiding and abetting crimes. … And I’ll tell you, if it doesn’t work out, it at least sends a message that you better think twice before popping your head up and wanting to deal with the wrath of Tom Homan. It also sends a broader signal around the world that…we’re not going to allow for you to take just advantage of us and break our laws.”

