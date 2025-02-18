Beshear: Trump Admin. ‘Doing a Great Job’ with Flood Response, Turned Around Disaster Declaration ‘in Near Record Time’

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that while there are changes that need to be made to FEMA, the agency has been fully cooperative with helping the state out with the recent flooding in Kentucky, the state’s disaster declaration for the floods was turned around by President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “in near record time”, and Trump, Noem, “and FEMA are doing a great job here with us right now.”

On “CBS Mornings,” Beshear said, “[L]et me give credit to the Trump administration. We have seen FEMA operating just like they did in the previous storms and tornadoes we’ve faced. We are getting full cooperation right now, and our declaration got turned around by the President in near record time.”

During a later interview on “CNN Newsroom,” Beshear stated, “FEMA is in here and they are operating just like they have at any other natural disaster. Secretary Noem and President Trump turned around the disaster declaration in near record time. So, while I have a disagreement on the future of FEMA, which I think is needed, the President, the Secretary, and FEMA are doing a great job here with us right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett