Beshear: We Need FEMA, But ‘In Many Ways’ It’s Flawed, States Likely Could Do Some Things Better

On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said that FEMA is needed and they provide crucial surges of resources during the search-and-rescue phase of disasters, but “In many ways” the agency needs fixes, particularly on “the individual assistance side, especially, how FEMA communicates with individuals who need help.” And there are parts of disaster response that states could likely do better than FEMA.

On “CBS Mornings,” Beshear stated, “I’ve been outspoken on the need for FEMA. We’ve been through the worst tornadoes in our lifetime in 2021, that killed 81 Kentuckians. We’ve been through the worst flooding of our lifetime, worse than what you’re seeing now, in 2022. We have suffered loss and we have suffered damage at a scale that I’m not sure a single generation of Kentuckians have ever seen. And FEMA’s been there. Does FEMA need to be fixed? In many ways, yes. But their emergency response, how they surge resources in the search-and-rescue phase is critically important. Where we need to see change is on the individual assistance side, especially, how FEMA communicates with individuals who need help. But that can and should be fixed. But let me give credit to the Trump administration. We have seen FEMA operating just like they did in the previous storms and tornadoes we’ve faced. We are getting full cooperation right now, and our declaration got turned around by the President in near record time.”

During a later interview on “CNN Newsroom,” Beshear said, “I’ve been outspoken on the need for FEMA to continue and to be funded and the idea that, if FEMA was gone, every state would have to process all the applications for individual assistance and public assistance. Are there some parts that the states could probably do better? Sure. But we need a partner in FEMA. We need it to be fixed, not broken. But with that said, FEMA is in here and they are operating just like they have at any other natural disaster. Secretary Noem and President Trump turned around the disaster declaration in near record time. So, while I have a disagreement on the future of FEMA, which I think is needed, the President, the Secretary, and FEMA are doing a great job here with us right now.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett