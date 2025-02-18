Dem Rep. Crockett: Trump and Musk ‘Are Idiots’ — No One Should Have Confidence in the Administration

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are both “idiots,” which should stifle confidence in the administration.

Host Ali Velshi said, “You were involved in a hearing with Elon Musk about condoms, right?”

Crockett said, “It wasn’t with Elon. Elon, if you’re watching, come through, boo, because you haven’t shown up to the DOGE hearings.”

Velshi said, “This became weird because Buddy Carter, your colleague from Georgia, started talking about how we were giving condoms to the Taliban. Then Donald Trump himself. Then it became about Gaza but that would have to have been about 7000 condoms per person. And then he said it was just Hamas, which, like none of it made sense, but it caused a lot of people to have to run around and follow the story and find out that we give condoms as part of USAID to prevent the spread of HIV to a place in Mozambique called Gaza Province. This is the nonsense we have to deal with.”

Crockett said, “It’s not even just nonsense it’s just that they are idiots. I mean, these are the same guys, remember, as it relates to our nuclear stockpile, they’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute we needed those guys, oh, can we get them back? Oh, we don’t know how to.’I don’t know how anyone in this country can look at this administration and feel some semblance of any type of confidence, right.”

She continued, “And this is all at the same time, like, Elon doesn’t want us talking about the fact that he has received almost $1 billion worth of new contract money from the U.S. government in just two weeks, 400 million for Tesla and over 300 million for Spacex.”

Crockett added, “We need people that are experts, not idiots, that play on Fox News or play on the internet.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN