Moulton: Dems Are Discussing Immigration, Inflation, But Any Change ‘Substantive Enough’ for Public to See

During an interview with MSNBC on Monday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that the Democratic Party is “having discussions about contentious issues, like what our policy should be on immigration, what we should do about inflation,” but any changes aren’t “substantive enough for you to see it in public yet.”

Moulton stated that the party’s apparatus is moving in the direction of changing, adding, “I’ve offered some points. I’ve said we’ve become a party of elitists who [like] to talk down to people rather than listen to Americans, that’s — a party that’s unwilling to even discuss contentious issues. And that part is shifting. We’re having discussions about contentious issues, like what our policy should be on immigration, what we should do about inflation, because, clearly, the Biden administration’s response is viewed by most Americans as inadequate, and whether we should have some compromises on things like trans athletes in sports, an issue that Republicans hammered us with, because we were unwilling to even enter the debate and have a response. So, that is happening behind the scenes.”

He continued, “But, honestly, Ali it hasn’t been substantive enough for you to see it in public yet. So, we, as Democrats, still have a lot of work to do. And by the way, that’s what I’m hearing from constituents as well. There are a lot of constituents here in Massachusetts that are not satisfied with the Democratic response, even as they’re terrified with what Trump and Elon Musk and these Republicans are doing.”

