Trump: Musk Won’t Be Involved in Things that Pertain to His Businesses

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump stated that DOGE’s Elon Musk won’t be involved in things that pertain to his other businesses and “If there’s a conflict, he won’t be involved.” While Musk said that he would recuse himself.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 8:50] “[W]hat about his business, what if there is –.”

Trump cut in to respond, “Then we won’t let him do it.”

Hannity then cut in and continued the rest of his question by saying, “a contract he would otherwise get?” While Hannity was saying the rest of the question, Trump said, “We’re not going to let him do it.”

Trump then talked about cutting back on electric vehicle subsidies in the tax bill, which Musk said harms him.

Musk then stated, “I haven’t asked the President for anything ever.”

Hannity then asked, “And if it comes up, how will you handle it?”

Trump responded, “Well, he won’t be involved.”

Musk answered, “I’ll recuse myself if it is.”

Trump added, “If there’s a conflict, he won’t be involved. I wouldn’t want that and he won’t want it.”

