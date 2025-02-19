Bass: I Didn’t Know Who Reporter I Ignored Was, It Looked Like ‘I Was Avoiding’

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass on staying silent for several minutes as a @SkyNews ambushed her at the airport returning from Ghana. "Yes, it was an ambush. And I wasn't sure who that was. It is unfortunate because I see how that looks as if I was avoiding but when you're getting off a… pic.twitter.com/G5dOPwv3z0

During a portion of an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles released on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated that she didn’t know who the Sky News reporter who she avoided responding to when she arrived back in Los Angeles from her trip to Ghana during the fires was “And that is unfortunate, because I see the way that looks, as though I was avoiding. But when you’re getting off a plane and you’ve been on a plane 17 hours and somebody hits you with a camera,” and she wishes she had responded better.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “On the way back, there’s this Sky News reporter that comes up to you, sort of ambushes you, right? With the phone in your face, and that clip has gone megaviral, and we know you didn’t respond to him [at] the time. What was going through your mind and why the decision not to respond?”

Bass responded, “Well, I will tell you, yes, it was an ambush, and I wasn’t sure who he was. And that is unfortunate, because I see the way that looks, as though I was avoiding. But when you’re getting off a plane and you’ve been on a plane 17 hours and somebody hits you with a camera, I wish, in hindsight, my response had been better.”

