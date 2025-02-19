Durbin: Schumer Telling SCOTUS It Will ‘Pay the Price’ Wasn’t a Threat, Trump ‘Has Unleashed Threats’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) reacted to interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin reportedly suggesting an investigation of Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over his comments that some members of the U.S. Supreme Court will “pay the price” if they ruled in a way he didn’t approve of on abortion by stating that Schumer’s comments were “a clear political disagreement,” “this comes from President Trump’s administration, where the President himself, as a candidate, has unleashed threats on a regular, daily basis on people all around”, and we should focus on getting the economy back on its feet.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “What’s your reaction to these comments from this Trump-appointed interim U.S. attorney suggesting that Sen. Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, could be investigated over the claim that he led a rally to attack U.S. Supreme Court justices?”

Durbin responded, “I was at that rally. And let me tell you, Wolf, this had nothing to do with a threat to the Supreme Court justices. It was a clear political disagreement, and that’s all it was. And Chuck Schumer has made that extremely clear.”

Durbin continued, “And this comes from President Trump’s administration, where the President himself, as a candidate, has unleashed threats on a regular, daily basis on people all around. So, let’s get down to the serious business of the people, let’s manage this country, get the economy back on its feet, and let’s try to work together to solve the problems we face.”

