Cornel West: ‘Gangster’ Trump Waging ‘War’ Against Immigrants, Black Folks

Political activist Cornel West said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump was a “gangster” waging “war” against “against black people and indigenous people.”

West said, “I would just say to brother Trump, I know that you’re a gangster. Gangsters don’t want to be concerned about truth and justice. They are obsessed with the 11th Commandment, Thou shalt not get caught. Say what you want with no accountability. Do what you want with no answerability, no responsibility. We are not just in conflict, my dear brother, but there is a war going on, brother Jake. It’s a war against working people, against poor people. It’s a war against black people and indigenous people. And we have to preserve the moral and the spiritual center of what we do against the gangsterization of the country.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So what do you see as the motivation for President Trump targeting DEI programs?”

West said, “Oh, he just transactional. He’s manipulative. He just he wants to do whatever he can do to keep his base alive and therefore he’s going to promote a variety of different kind of programs that will keep them revved up and make sure that they focus on scapegoating the most vulnerable immigrants, black people, precious Trans, as opposed to confronting the most powerful who are his billionaire friends, who are the ruling class that he loves to spend time with.”

