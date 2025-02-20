Lara Trump: Democrats Have ‘Cried Wolf’ Too Many Times About Trump

Wednesday, on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “My View” podcast host Lara Trump reacted to criticism from Democrats and media personalities regarding the Trump administration.

According to President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Democrats had “cried wolf” too many times, and Americans have “gotten smart to it.”

“Can you believe Carville told Stephen A. Smith stop talking about politics,” host Jesse Watters said. “If you have something to say, run it by me, you fool.”

Lara Trump replied, “You know, if they weren’t so hell bent on destroying America, I would actually feel sorry for the Democrats. They are in such a hole. They have no idea who they are. They have nobody who is a star of their party, even a rising star, someone they can actually look to, to lead them. They’re very lost, and they did it to themselves. So yes, I can kind of believe James Carville saying that. The thing is, they have cried wolf so many times when it comes to Donald Trump and the American people have gotten smart to it.”

“I mean, think about the Russia collusion hoax,” she continued. “Think about them trying to get hysterical over the Ukraine phone call. They lied just recently and said that Donald Trump would ban IVF. They even went so far this election is to say that gay Americans and people in interracial couples, Donald Trump would put them in internment camps. It’s outrageous. So the American people have seen through the nonsense. They actually want someone who is working for them. That’s why Donald Trump won. That’s why Republicans won down ballot, and until the Democrats figure out that they are better off talking about ways to fix our country and help people and not convincing the American people that men can have babies and breastfeed, I think they may want to take a note from the Republicans.”

