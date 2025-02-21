Raskin: It’s’Obvious’ Musk, Trump Are ‘Agents of Corruption’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that it is “becoming obvious to the American people” that Elon Musk and President Donald Trump were “agents of corruption.”

Raskin said, “We’re beating them everywhere. We’ve gotten more than 20 different temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions by judges who were appointed by Obama, by Trump himself, by Bush, by Ronald Reagan. They’re all ruling against this administration because what they’re doing is violating Congress’s power to set up departments and agencies. We created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, we created the NIH, we created the Department of Education and if anybody is going to dissolve it or terminate it, it’s going to be Congress, not Elon Musk or Donald Trump. They don’t have the power to do that.”

He continued, “The core job of the president himself, under Article Two is to take care that the laws are faithfully executed, not that the laws are ravaged and trashed and dissolved and flushed down the the garbage compactor. So we’re winning in court.”

Raskin added, “I think it’s becoming obvious to the American people that Elon Musk and Donald Trump are not opponents of corruption, they are agents of corruption.”

