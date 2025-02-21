Trump on When He Owns Economy: ‘Takes a Period of Six Months to a Year’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” President Donald Trump responded to a question on when the economy will become his and we’ll get to see if his economic policies are working by stating that “it takes a period of six months to a year.” And “I would say, in twelve months, we’re going to have a whole different country.”

Host Brian Kilmeade asked, “So, Mr. President, right now, the market dropped a little because…Walmart is not forecasting growth in revenues, and they look at inflation. Inflation is stubborn. You inherited it. When does it become your economy? When is it a Trump economy, will we get to see if your plans are working?”

Trump responded, “Well, it takes a period of six months to a year. Biden really screwed up our country. … If you look at the deficits we have with other countries, that should have been taken care of, Brian. … So, it takes a period of time. We’re going to have a very strong country, it’s going to take a little while to get it back. Just like inflation, I gave him almost no inflation…and it went up to 9.9%. … I would say, in twelve months, we’re going to have a whole different country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett