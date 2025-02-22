Mullin: American People Want to Know if There Is Gold at Fort Knox

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said he approved of President Donald Trump’s pledge to inspect the gold reserves at Fort Knox in Kentucky to quell suspicions it was not there.

Mullin told FNC host Jesse Watters that Trump fulfilling his pledge was why his approval ratings were reportedly high, even according to polling from “awfully obviously pretty liberal” CBS News.

“Now, all right, Senator, let’s start with Fort Knox,” Watters said. “Why are people suspicious that there’s no gold?”

“Well, when you haven’t checked it in so long, why wouldn’t you?” Mullin replied. “Now, I’m pretty confident it’s going to be there, but that’s how low the faith of the American people has in the government right now, and that what you’re seeing is President Trump’s approval ratings through the roof. Even CBS, which is awfully obviously pretty liberal, even CBS says that 70% of American people think that President Trump is doing exactly what he said.”

He continued, “And by going and inspecting it and saying, hey, yes, it’s there, or exposing that it’s not, I think the American people want to know, and I’m actually one of them as well.”

