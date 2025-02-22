Van Jones: Brown Was Fired Due to ‘Slander that He’s Woke and DEI’, He Just Had Policies to Make Diverse Military ‘Cohesive’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones said that the only reason he can find to dismiss Gen. CQ Brown as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is “this slander that he’s woke and DEI. Well, if you are the head of a military that is multiracial and multicultural and you want it to be cohesive, you need to have policies in place to help that happen.”

Jones stated, “If you’re going to break with this norm and have a purge — that’s what it looks like, it’s a different country — this is a purge of the top military, you want to identify what did that General do that was inappropriate? What was the scandal? What was the bad hire? What? And there is literally nothing. I’ve been looking all day, calling around, and it’s basically just this slander that he’s woke and DEI. Well, if you are the head of a military that is multiracial and multicultural and you want it to be cohesive, you need to have policies in place to help that happen. If there are good policies or there are bad policies, you could — but just the fact that he — apparently, his only crime to have this level of a break with 200 years of tradition is that he’s ‘woke.’ That’s very scary, because what that means is this could be a pretext, and it could be that Trump just wants to put generals in place that will do what he says, right or wrong, and not do…the hard right and not the easy wrong.”

He added, “I can’t find a good reason for breaking with this type of precedent, and conservatives usually want to conserve tradition. So, I’m looking forward to hearing my conservative friends speak out.”

