Alex Marlow: Emotional Basket Case Rachel Maddow Calls Her MSNBC Bosses Racist

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Joy Reid’s departure from MSNBC.

While talking about Rachel Maddow’s reaction to the Reid departure, Marlow stated, “Rachel Maddow, she’s a hysteric. And she’s portrayed as this Rhodes Scholar, … that’s not really her appeal. Her appeal is emotional.”

He added, in reference to Maddow bringing up Reid’s race, “So, the racists now have taken over at Comcast NBCUniversal. It’s so amazing, they’re all such victims. It’s — they all were making seven figures to get mediocre ratings and to not help the country and not help their political party, not help their businesses. … Why does she feel like they were all entitled to jobs? Well, because of their skin tone.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo