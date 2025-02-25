Alex Marlow: It’s On! Ron DeSantis Takes a Swipe at Byron Donalds to Boost His Wife

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the 2026 Florida governor’s race.

Marlow said, “[T]his is a very interesting moment from Ron DeSanctis, Ron DeSanctimonious from the other day that I wanted to play from the other day.”

In the video, DeSantis said that Trump just got into office and he wants members of Congress to focus on enacting his agenda and “they’re not putting his executive orders into place. We’ll see what they do on the spending” and they shouldn’t be missing votes to campaign elsewhere.

Marlow then said, “Okay, so, you see what he’s doing here. So, first of all, the executive branch is not in charge of enacting executive orders. So, I don’t know what that’s about. And he’s taking a shot at congresspeople who are campaigning instead of voting, because it is a very narrow congressional majority. It’s not a terrible attack. But this is an attack on Byron Donalds. Because Byron Donalds [is] a congressman, a vital vote with such a narrow majority and DeSanctis is saying, which is very sanctimonious of him, it is, he’s a terrific Governor, the number one governor in the country, it’s true. But this is why I still cling to the DeSanctis nickname, is because this is a sanctimonious standpoint. He’s saying, how dare you try to run for the office that I’ve been holding and enjoying, because we have a narrow majority and you should be at work in the Congress? Now, I’m pretty sure DeSantis was a congressman when he was running for governor. So, he’s not really one to talk on this one.”

He continued, “But what’s really between the lines is there’s a lot of chatter that Casey DeSantis, Ron’s wife, would be a…primary challenger to Donalds. So, that could be a legitimate race. I met Casey DeSantis one time, and she was very impressive. She’s a poised person and she’s very appealing. I’m sure she would do similar policies to DeSantis. I’m sure she’d be a decent governor. But Byron Donalds is a fan favorite, someone who I like personally, someone who’s going to get Trump’s official endorsement if he hasn’t already. And this could be seen as a proxy war between Trump versus whatever the DeSantis family represents at this point. So, just read between the lines about what’s going on. But I really bring this to the audience’s attention, because I’m piecing together a pattern that I think Trump is going to want a lot of this stuff settled quick. I don’t think he’s going to want a lot of the air, a lot of the oxygen for his agenda to get sucked out of the room by squabbling. I don’t think he wants that to happen. I think he wants to present a unified party because that will help him get stuff done and help him deal with a hostile press, etc.”

