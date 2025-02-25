Leavitt: ‘We Want the Keystone XL Pipeline Built’, Trump’s ‘Inviting Them Back’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that President Donald Trump is inviting the company that was building the Keystone XL pipeline before former President Joe Biden killed the project back and “We want the Keystone XL pipeline built” along with other pipelines.

Leavitt said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “I just saw President Trump’s statement, in case your audience hasn’t, from a few moments ago. He says our country is doing very well and he was just thinking about the company that was shooed away and canceled by the Biden administration who wanted to build the Keystone XL pipeline. He is inviting them back.”

She continued, “We want the Keystone XL pipeline built. He wants a pipeline built in the northeast, in New England, where I am from, where we have some of the highest electricity and utility rates in the country.”

