Pritzker: Trump Ignoring Courts, ‘Disobeying’ Constitution Like Early Nazi Days

Governor JB Pritzker (D-IL) said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the Trump administration’s actions were like the early days of Adolf Hitler going from chancellor of Germany to the Nazi dictator.

Pritzker said, “We’re talking about the death of a constitutional republic. That’s what happened in Germany in 1933, 1934 and we’re seeing today that you’ve got an administration in Washington that’s ignoring court orders, literally ignoring when a judge says. You can’t do this. They’re going ahead and doing it anyway. The question is, where does that stop? The courts don’t have the ability to enforce their orders. And the president is supposed to obey them, but he’s not. So this is just one piece of a very long story that’s developed over the last six weeks of the ignorance of constitutional norms.”

He continued, “Indeed, disobeying the Constitution, announcing that we’re going to do away with birthright citizenship. That’s been established. Well, it’s in the Constitution, for goodness sakes.”

Pritzker added, “So I really think people need to wake up to what’s happening in Washington. I felt like, based on my own experience, I led the building of a Holocaust museum. I worked with Holocaust survivors for a decade to open that museum. I know what happened day by day, almost that led to the Holocaust. And I’m not suggesting that’s exactly where we’re going but I know what happened in the early 30s with the death of the German democracy, and that could happen in the United States.”