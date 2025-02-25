Torres: Hochul’s ‘Failing Governance’ Means We’re Not Getting Return on Spending

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) said that the “failing governance” of Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has pushed the state more to the right and most New Yorkers feel “we’re paying more and more for less and less.” And nobody has seen an improvement in government services that matches the increase in spending.

Torres said, “Look, for me, no state saw a greater swing toward Donald Trump than New York. And that, to me, is not a coincidence.”

He continued, “That’s a consequence of failing governance on the part of Kathy Hochul. The majority of New Yorkers feel we’re heading in the wrong direction. We feel our quality of life, our public safety, our affordability are declining, our cost of taxes [is] rising, we’re paying more and more for less and less. In 2014, the state budget was $142 billion. Today, the Governor proposed a $252 billion budget. There’s not a single New Yorker who has seen a $110 billion improvement in the delivery of government services.”

Torres also stated that he is considering a run for governor and discussed his endorsement of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be mayor of New York City and praised Cuomo’s leadership.

