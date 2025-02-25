Warren: ‘Damn Billionaires’ Musk, Trump Think Everybody Else Should ‘Eat Dirt’

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) declared during MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were “damn billionaires” that want “everybody else to eat dirt.”

Warren said, “I don’t ask for the engineering reports on the bridge. What I know is that I have a government I can trust, and an Army Corps of Engineers that makes sure it’s a safe bridge to be able to travel over. The same kind of thing should be true with our financial infrastructure. You should be able to take out a mortgage or buy, use a credit card or online payment transfer and not have to worry that somebody is cheating you and cheating you in ways you may never see because they tricked you on fees, they charged you that they legally couldn’t do the ways they calculated interest. There are a thousand ways to cheat people. We know we’ve watched them do it, and the whole idea here is not for people to be able to have to read these credit card agreements that used to be 30 pages long. It’s to make the market work smoothly so people can try to build some financial security and know that the basic underpinnings that you’re treated just fairly level playing field with your credit cards, your your checking accounts, your mortgage, your car loans. That’s what the CFPB is all about. It’s kind of like your infrastructure in your financial system.”

She added, “Damn it, Elon Musk thinks he can just come in and knock all that out because it will be one more way for the richest man on earth to get just a little bit richer at the expense of American families. This is a time just to say no. No to Elon Musk, no to Donald Trump, no to these damn billionaires who think they ought to be able to run the Earth and make everybody else eat dirt. Enough of that.”

