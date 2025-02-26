CNN’s Cooper: Trump’s ‘Mood Board’ Gaza Plan Could Mobilize Terrorist Groups

CNN host Anderson Cooper said Wednesday on his show “Anderson Cooper 360” that President Donald Trump’s plan to take over Gaza could mobilize terrorists.

Cooper said, “The president continues to push his Middle East mood board proposal to somehow remove all Palestinians from Gaza and turn it into what he calls the riviera of the Middle East. In a deeply divided and dangerous region, in a deeply difficult time, this proposal has been criticized as a deeply unserious, even ridiculous one. And overnight, the president seemed to double down on the ridiculousness. He shared a fake AI generated video, unclear exactly where it originated on his social media. now, if you haven’t seen it, it’s kind of a fever dream of a fantasy of what trump Gaza would be like.”

He continued, “Integral to the president’s plan is removing the millions of Palestinians who already live in Gaza so that the development can take place. He mentioned Egypt and Jordan as relocation spots, something the leaders of those countries say is a nonstarter. And as for a right to return, according to the president, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards.”

Cooper asked, “I mean, is this a sign that he just doesn’t give an f? And it put out this video overnight?

Political commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “Ues. Um, so Donald Trump is in the trolling phase of his presidency.”

Copper said, “I think this is a potential mobilizing thing that terrorist groups around the world could rally around.”

Griffin said, “That was actually my thought when I saw the AI generated video, because this White House, they love to troll and they kind of love the digital currency of the meme world. Like they put out an ASMR thing of people being deported, and now it’s this. But the problem is, there are extremist elements in this world who will see that and that’s actually inciting.”

