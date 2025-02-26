Hawley: ICE Leaks Are Evidence of ‘Deep State at Work’

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leaks about so-called deportation raids were proof the “deep state is real.”

The Missouri Republican called for the leakers to be fired and prosecuted “if possible.”

“Senator Hawley, we’ve been talking a lot about federal workers and how traumatized they are for receiving an email with questions about what they did during their day, and their children are apparently traumatized, according to Hakeem Jeffries,” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “I would argue there’s no more traumatized federal worker than the immigration enforcement officer. First, it was abolish ICE, then its border patrols whipping people. Joe Biden misled the country about that, and now doxing their phone numbers up. How do their kids feel?”

“Yes, it’s absolutely outrageous, Kayleigh. And listen, it’s not just anti-ICE activists outside the federal government,” Hawley replied. “What worries me is we have seen leaks from within the government trying to impede ICE, trying to impede these raids. We’ve seen leaks about operations in Chicago, in Los Angeles, in other parts of the country. We’ve seen them come from within the FBI, according to the DHS Secretary, we’ve seen them come from within ICE, within DHS apparently. This has got to stop.”

“And I will just say this, Kayleigh, the deep state is real,” he added. “You can see it with this doxing that’s going on. This is the deep state at work, and we have got to figure out who is illegally leaking this information, and they need to be fired. And if possible, they need to be prosecuted.”

